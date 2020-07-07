October 15, 1924 – June 25, 2020 (age 95)

Glen Maurice Pond, 95, passed away peacefully at his home in Pocatello, Idaho, on June 25, 2020.

Maurice was born on October 15, 1924, in Paul, Idaho, to Glen Pond and Afton Hogan Pond. He was raised in Lewiston, Utah, Santa Rosa, California, and Logan, Utah. After his parents divorced, his mother married William Alton Sorenson, who was a wonderful father to him.

While growing up, Maurice spent his summers working on his uncle’s farm in Lewiston, Utah, and at his family’s business, Ponds Lodge, in Island Park, Idaho.

Maurice graduated from Logan High School in 1942, and was immediately drafted in the army. During WW2, he served in Germany and France, and was awarded a Purple Heart and The Silver Star. After the war ended, he returned home and attended Utah State University.

Maurice married Norene Larsen and they had one daughter, Cheryl. They were later divorced. He then married LuJeanne Allen in the Logan Temple on December 27, 1962. Maurice and LuJeanne had two children, Allen and Lisa.

Maurice was employed by Logan City for many years. He was an active member of the LDS Church and held several callings, including ward clerk and high priest group leader. He and LuJeanne were officiators in the Logan Temple. In 2010, they moved to Pocatello, Idaho, to be closer to their daughter, Lisa.

Maurice is survived by his wife, LuJeanne, and his children, Cheryl (Jim) Izu, Allen Pond, and Lisa (Randy) Brunson. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Chris (Jill) Izu, Kelly (Luke) Szabo, McKenzie (Derek) Warren, Karlee (Andy) Poole, Casey (Bayley) Orr, Ashley (Ethan) Fulbright, and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Pond Brough.

Graveside services were held at the Logan City Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00am.

The family wishes to thank the many hospice workers for all of the amazing care they provided.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wilks Funeral Home.