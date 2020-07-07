Jeanie Lynn Napier Price, 55 of Garland, Utah passed away July 6, 2020 at her home unexpectedly.

Jeanie was born in Malad, Idaho to Emogene Smith Napier and Lynn Bardell Napier on March 10, 1965. She attended and graduated from Malad High School.

She married her high school sweetheart Darron T. Price on February 5, 1983 and together they raised two children, Criston Jean and Cody Bardell. They lived and raised their family in Garland, Utah.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her favorite calling was playing the piano in primary. She loves when the primary kids sang Gethsemane, and has missed them since COVID started.

She loved reading, playing the piano, and watching her grandkids play ball. She loved the outdoors. She loved to ride horses, going to the mountains, boating, and RZR rides with her sweetheart.

She worked at Harris Market for over 30 years and her co-workers and regular customers became her second family.

Jeanie was quiet and reserved and you could always find her reading a book or watching a history documentary. Her greatest joy was her family and especially her grandkids Degan, Sully, Ramzi, Taylie, Rigby, and Adalyn.

Jeanie is survived by her husband Darron, her daughter Criston (Jeff) Rigby, and son Cody Price. Her six grandchildren, her dad Bardell, her sisters; Barbara (John) Smith, LeAnn Woodward, and Sherrie (Brent) Wise, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Emogene and sister Lyndell Ward.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00pm for family only, at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. There will be a public viewing from 11:00am – 12:30pm prior to the service.

Burial will be in the Garland Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.