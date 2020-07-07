October 28, 1941 – July 2, 2020 (age 78)

Jo Ann Hansen Jenkins, age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Jo Ann was born on October 28, 1941 in Preston, Idaho to Joseph Heber Hansen and Eliza Ann Godfrey. She was the fifth born of six children and was the final member of that family to return to our heavenly home.

She is survived by her husband, Glen E. Jenkins, five children; Alice Ann Madsen (Shawn), Allen Jenkins, Tim Jenkins (Julie), Angela Cardwell (Dean), Anthony Jenkins, and 20 grandchildren.

Jo Ann’s schooling included West Side High School, Darrell’s College of Beauty, Ricks College (AAS), and Utah State University (BS-Elementary Education).

Jo Ann served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Southern Australian Mission and was active in the church all her life. Jo Ann married Glen E. Jenkins in the Idaho Falls temple on October 9, 1965.

She taught public school, then later ran a preschool and tutoring business in her home. She loved teaching and enriched the lives of many through her work. She also ran a beauty salon business and had many loyal clients who became close friends.

She taught piano lessons and loved music. She played the flute in high school and enjoyed playing the piano, organ, and Clavinova.

Jo Ann enjoyed people and loved to serve. She always looked for ways to bless the lives of others. She loved her family and loved spending time with them. She was adored by many and will be sorely missed.

A family funeral will held 11:00am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah. Burial will follow at the Clarkston City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.