Joseph Sams

April 12, 1956 – July 4, 2020 (age 64)

On Saturday, July 4, 2020 a kind soul gained his Independence from his Earthly body to return to his creator.

Joseph James Sams was born April 12, 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio to Anita Miller Sams and James Virgil Sams. He had a younger brother Calvin Sams (whereabouts unknown) and many friends who loved him.

Joe was married to Kathy Ayers (Derring Kaur) in 1975 and divorced a few years later, but reconnected in 2013 and they remained close until his death.

They shared an adopted daughter Katrina Marion Greer (Kasey Greer) that he loved very much. He also had 4 step-children, 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Joe was a kind, caring and very giving man and loved to make people happy and he was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns.

He will be attended to and cremated in a private ceremony at Gillies Funeral Chapel in Brigham City.

In lieu of flowers any donations to help with final costs would be greatly appreciated as he had no insurance. Please send to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO Box 704, Brigham City, Utah, 84302.

R.I.P. Joe and fly high among the Angels. You are loved.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.