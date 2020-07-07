Karen Lee Roberts Monson was born in Boise, Idaho. She was blessed to be adopted by John Daniel and Ellen (Edgley) Roberts in Preston, Idaho, after a five-week stay in the Children’s Aid Society.

Karen credits her parents for giving her the opportunity of being raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and providing a strong foundation for her faith. Throughout her life she marveled at how lucky she was that Heavenly Father led them to adopt her.

She married Roy Pugsley Monson in the Logan Temple on April 29, 1966, while attending Utah State University. Eventually they settled in Murray, Utah, where they raised their four children, and she spent the remainder of her life.

Karen served in countless capacities both in her church and community. Some of her callings included Relief Society President, Young Women’s Presidency, Family Home Evening Director with Roy at the Utah State Prison, and Young Single Adult Ward Service Couple.

She was an accomplished pianist who played by ear and was often called on to share this talent. She was an incredibly organized person who enjoyed doing secretarial work at Liberty Elementary School, Viewmont Elementary School, and the Salt Lake Legal Defenders.

Karen endlessly supported her husband, children, and grandchildren in their various endeavors, while also enjoying her own interests. She had a great love for music, flowers, playing games, and the Utah Jazz. She was always baking dozens of cookies to share, and never forgot to accompany them with ice cream.

Karen traveled around the world with Roy, and had a great appreciation for people from all places and walks of life. She was the most accepting of all people, and her love was always genuine.

Karen is survived by her eternal husband of 54 years, Roy, her children Sheri (Shawn) Healy, John (Mindi) Monson, Diane Eaton (Aaron Geery), and Suzanne (Trevor) Higby, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren and countless other loved ones.

A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the South Jordan Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah for family. The service will also be streamed live, and can be accessed through Jenkins-Soffe website.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel.