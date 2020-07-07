Kent Bradley James

April 30, 1964 – July 3, 2020 (age 56)

Born April 30, 1964, in Ogden, Utah, and passed unexpectedly July 3, 2020, in Palm Springs, California. An enthusiastic, talented soul is with loved ones in Paradise.

Kent excelled in guitar and voice and enjoyed performing throughout his life. He had many artistic abilities.

Kent’s infectious laugh was admired by many and his lighthearted nature helped carry him through life. He was always quick to help strangers as well as friends.

Kent served an LDS mission in Córdoba, Argentina.

He is survived by his beloved dogs, his loving mother, Bonnie James, his brother, Mark James and his sister Dionne James Wallace. Also fond memories of Kent are held by uncles/aunts, nieces/nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his father Vern James.

He will be interred in the North Logan Cemetery.