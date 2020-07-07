January 26, 1919 – July 4, 2020 (age 101)

LaVerna Ackroyd Nyman was born on January 26, 1919 in Magrath Alberta Canada, the daughter of Smith Ackroyd and LaVerna Coleman. She passed away of natural causes on July 4, 2020 in Providence Utah.

LaVerna married Farres Hurren Nyman on January 14, 1942 in the Cardston Alberta Temple. LaVerna and Farres met while serving as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Eastern Canada mission.

LaVerna is preceded in death by her husband Farres, her brothers Voy and Allen, her son Larry, and her daughter Anne. She is survived by her sister Alice Fife, and 6 of her 8 children: Jerry (Carol), Ron (Lorraine) Deon (Bruce), Debbie (Val), Greg (Sandy) and Mark (Shari).

After finishing her formal education, Verna became an English teacher on the Hutterite colony in Southern Alberta. Her favorite topic for study and teaching was the gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved it and was a master teacher. She was also a voracious reader who loved classic books, words and learning. Her other love was drama and she often said that in heaven she would be a ballerina and soprano.

Though the last years of her life were a great struggle, Verna lived life to the fullest. One of her greatest gifts was an ability to always see things with an eternal perspective. She was a woman of tremendous faith and will be dearly missed.

A graveside ceremony celebrating her life will be held for immediate family at the Smithfield Cemetery, 300 East Center Street, Smithfield, Utah on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00am.

