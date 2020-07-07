April 26, 1943 – July 02, 2020 (age 77)

Marilyn Miller Peterson, 77, passed away July 2, 2020 quietly at home in Rexburg, Idaho.

She was born April 26,1943 in Logan, Utah to Charles William Jr. and C. Maurine Miller. She was the middle child with 2 older brothers, 1 younger sister, and 1 younger brother. She grew up and attended school in Logan, Utah.

Just after graduating high school she married the love of her life, Gordon B. Peterson, on June 22,1961 in the Logan LDS temple. They lived in Logan for the first few years of their marriage then moved to Grantsville, Utah. In 1969, they moved their family to Rexburg, Idaho where they enjoyed the rest of their lives together. They raised six children, five sons and a daughter.

Marilyn loved being a wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Spending time with her family was what she enjoyed most. She was a wonderful cook and always made lunch for Gordon before he went to work. She loved gardening and canning. She was an accomplished seamstress and made beautiful quilts, clothing, dresses, and many other items. She also had other hobbies such as painting, crocheting, knitting and needle point. She was an accomplished organist and pianist. For many years she played the organ in church on Sunday and in the temple.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served in many ward and stake callings. She loved learning and studying the Gospel with Gordon. Marilyn cherished the time she and Gordon served in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples. After Gordon passed, she continued to serve in the temple for many years. Marilyn had a great love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She knew him. She openly shared her testimony every chance she could. Marilyn loved to read. Especially books that pertained to the Gospel and the teachings of Jesus Christ. She had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

Marilyn lived a full life. Raised a beautiful family. But most of all she loved Heavenly Father, Gordon, and her children. She leaves behind memories for children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members, friends, and neighbors that will always be cherished and never be forgotten.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Dan (Vicki) Peterson of Rathdrum, Idaho; David (Jeanna) Peterson of Rigby, Idaho; Travis (Melanie) Peterson of Duchesne, Utah; Lorin Peterson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Kevin (Amanda) Peterson of Sacramento, California; and Cathy (Duane) Hatch of Rigby, Idaho; Sister: Judy (Bart) Weston of Logan, Utah; Brothers: Bob Miller of Logan, Utah; Paul (Bunni) Miller of Centerville, Utah; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Bill Miller, and grandson Claine Peterson.

At Marilyn’s request, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Missionary Fund, Humanitarian Fund, or charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend heart felt gratitude to the staff at Rexburg Hospice for the loving care Marilyn received the past few months.

A viewing for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:30 – 7:00pm at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 100 East, Rexburg, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at Flamm Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00am with a viewing prior to the service from 10:00 – 10:45am.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to some family members being high risk for COVID-19, the family has requested that if you attend the viewings or funeral service, that you please wear a mask. Some masks will be available at the mortuary. We are requesting precautionary measures, including safe social distancing and the use of hand sanitizers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Flamm Funeral Home.