Random Acts coming soon to Ellen Eccles Theatre

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Center for the Arts will re-open soon with what CacheArts Executive Director Wendi Hassan is calling the Random Acts Community Performance Series.

Those events, Hassan explained, will be “…artist-led, easy to cancel, totally contingent on local health status, with very small audiences that are super-spaced out.

“We plan to start small, learn quickly and share best practices so that we can both appear and be safe.”

Like most local performing arts venues, the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan has been closed since mid-March when the coronavirus outbreak occurred. But some venues have recently resumed performances with strictly limited ticket sales and drastic precautions being taken to protect the health of audience members. Those venues include the Pickleville Playhouse in Garden City and the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo.

Hassan said the leaders of Cache Valley arts groups want to do something similar on an experimental basis to regain the trust of local audiences.

“We’ve been hearing,” she added, “that the two factors that will most influence the willingness of audiences to return (to our venues) are our deciding to re-open and other people’s willingness to return.

“Featuring local artists, theatre companies, musicians and more, the Random Acts series will be an experience of support and togetherness for our community. We can’t wait to bring people back to the Ellen Eccles Theatre to see and support these local groups.”

Hassan said that several events had already been lined up for the Random Acts Community Performance Series and that a schedule of those events would be announced soon.

The most recent guidance received from state officials governing indoor public events indicated that CacheArts could sell out every seat in their theater, she explained, provided that every member of the audience wore a face-mask.

“I wouldn’t dream of asking our audiences to do that,” Hassan laughed. “It’s just not realistic.”

While the logistics of the Random Acts events are still evolving, Hassan said they will undoubtedly include limited ticket sales, social distancing between groups of audience members and increased sanitizing efforts throughout the theater.

In addition to providing much-needed live local entertainment, Hassan emphasized the Random Acts events will also be a learning experience for performers, audience members and theater management that will be invaluable to the CacheArts organization when its regular theater performances resume on Sept. 1.