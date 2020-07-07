Weibel comments on changing nature of understanding of COVID-19 but says recommendations mostly the same

Our understanding of the novel coronavirus continues to change but according to emergency response coordinator for Bear River Health Department (BRHD), Mike Weibel says the recommendations remain primarily the same.

“We want people to stay at home when they’re sick, we want people to cover their cough and to cover their face, and we can talk a little bit more about masks and other face coverings. We want to highly stress the importance of social distancing, and of course, washing your hands and sanitizing your hands. Those are the very messages we were getting out from Day 1, I want to say all the way back to January, when we were looking at this virus moving into the states from China,” he explained.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Weibel said it’s very simple, basic advice, but acknowledges it is tough to follow month after month.

“I know it’s difficult especially when we start talking about how many months we’ve into this already, how many more months we’re looking at before we have a vaccine. But we’re really not going to be over this until we have that vaccine, and we’re looking at early part of next year probably.”

Weibel said one of the reassuring numbers to come out of the BRHD daily report is the number of hospitalizations. He said their biggest fear is overrunning the hospitals with new cases, especially when it comes to I.C.U. rooms.