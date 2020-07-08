722 new COVID-19 positives is another daily record for Utah in the pandemic; only 3 hospitalized in Bear River Health District

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Health’s Wednesday report indicates 722 positive COVID-19 cases, another daily record, plus seven deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the state’s death toll in the pandemic past 200.

That news prompted a plea from State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn.

“Please, wear a mask in public, practice physical distancing, stay home if you are sick and wash your hands regularly,” she implored. “We are all part of the solution.”

Including the 722 new cases, the state’s new caseload is 26,755 positive tests, a daily rate increase of 2.8 percent from yesterday.

Wednesday’s numbers included, it has been 42 straight days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases a day in Utah.

With the 2,911 tests administered since yesterday, 385,760 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 7 percent of the total tested.

There are 15,178 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.” In Utah, there are 76 people in intensive care units, the fewest in two weeks.

With 25 more hospitalizations added to coronavirus lists since yesterday, 1,678 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease. There are currently 199 positive COVID-19 cases hospitalized.

The 23 new COVID-19 positive cases in Wednesday’s Bear River Health Department report include 14 in Cache County and nine in Box Elder County.

That means 1,774 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,571 in Cache County and 199 in Box Elder County plus four in Rich County.

There are currently three COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, all in Cache County.

From Idaho’s Tuesday night report there are 8,539 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths in the state. There have been 30 positive tests in Franklin County while there are still two positives in Bear Lake County and four cases in Oneida County.