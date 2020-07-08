Lucille Lawrence Knowlden

March 22, 1925 ~ July 4, 2020 (age 95)



It’s finally my time for me to meet my Savior, and I do so with fear and trembling because of judgments from those more righteous than I.

I was born in Grantsville, Utah to Charles Everett Lawrence and Vera Frances Jefferies Lawrence on a beautiful Sunday morning March 22, 1925. I grew up in Tooele, Utah with perfect parents. Many happy summers were spent in Grantsville, filling my young years with love and having fun with cousins.

I attended Central School and Tooele High School graduating many years later at Weber Skill Center in May 1979. I loved to sing with my sister Dorothy and we sang many duets together during our teen years. We loved the song “Whispering Hope.” I loved all of my teachers through my life. They all left indelible marks on my life. All my classmates, friends, and family, I loved you all so deeply.

My joys were sunrises, sunsets, flowers in bloom, the smell of spring, the musical voices of the birds, green leafy trees whose branches gave comfort and tender breezes that were like a kiss from my Father in Heaven, walking through fall leaves and crisp air, leaving me breathless. Playing Anne I Over, “Run Sheepy Run” in the dark and “No Bears Out Tonight.” Easters down “Cooley’s Lane” and the songs of the meadowlarks. What fond memories.

I’ve seen the world, enjoying living abroad in Japan (Kyushu) and Taipei, Taiwan, making many friends. Traveling to Egypt, and all Scandinavian countries, but closest to my heart were my two visits to Israel. To feel of this land where my Savior lived, suffered, and died filled my life.

During World War II, I married a hometown boy, Jack D. Knowlden on December 31, 1942. He was in the Navy and after the war joined the Air Force. Our marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple for all time and Eternity on January 19, 1944. To this union was born ten children.

Surviving me are Jeanette Lucille Arbogast of Sunset, Utah; Kathleen (Ronald) Smith of Hooper, Utah; daughter-in-law Patricia Knowlden of Springville, Utah; Emma Jane (Scott) Berry of Ogden, Utah; daughter-in- law Susannah Knowlden of Nibley, Utah; Faith K.Ball (Holly Larsen) of North Ogden, Utah; Rebecca Ann (Essy) Rahimzadegan of North Ogden, Utah; Christopher (Heather) Knowlden of Harrisville, Utah; brother Robert J. (Carol) Lawrence of Salt Lake City, Utah.

I was preceded in death by my husband, Jack D. Knowlden; children, Dennis Raymond Knowlden, Dan E. Knowlden, Diane Knowlden, Jay D. Knowlden; parents, Charles and Vera Lawrence; brother, Charles Everett Lawrence; and sister, Dorothy L. Iman.

Through all the trials and heartaches there is still my love for each one. Jack passed away January 3, 1979. I worked for Diet Center for seven years enjoying changes in people’s lives, including my own. I was always a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many positions wherever I lived and loving the gospel with all my heart.

My posterity consists of 43 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren plus one to be born in August and 25 great-great grandchildren. Each child holds a special piece of my heart.

Mom you made it to the big day of the Buck Moon and the Lunar eclipse which you were so looking forward to. The fireworks were your glorious celebration of your reunion with those who have gone before!!

The family would like to give our heartfelt gratitude to Envision Hospice, nurse Shasta for her continued kind and compassionate care. Mom looked forward to their visits in addition to her sweet aide Teresa, what a great team. They took such gentle and loving care of our sister only 6 months previously. Now here again providing care and compassion to keep Mom comfortable at this difficult time has truly meant the world to our family and we will be forever grateful!!

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary. Interment will be at Ephraim City Cemetery, 620 North Main Street, Ephraim, Utah at 2:30pm.

Till We Meet Again- We Love you Mom, Grandma, and G.G.

Per family request please wear a mask, and follow the CDC guidelines.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.