Margaret Elizabeth Hankin Townsend

August 3, 1934 – July 1, 2020 (age 86)

Beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful friend. Passed away peacefully…. in Providence Utah at the Cache Valley Assisted Living.

Margaret Elizabeth Townsend, aged 86 was born on August 3, 1934 in Prescott, Arizona.

Margaret married Richard Townsend, and began their life together in Mesa, Arizona. They lived on a large row crop farm that was owned by Richard’s father in Mesa, Arizona that produced watermelon, cantaloupe, lettuce, potatoes and three hundred acres of plums and oranges, until they moved to Ontario, Oregon where they began dairy farming.

Margaret devoted many of her years serving others around her, civic duties in the community as well as giving her attention to her church callings.

Margaret had nine children; Daniel, Rickey, Richard, Tana, Heidi, Wesley, Catherine, Sharla, and Jared. Marge enjoyed being with family, had a love for dancing, she had a love for books and reading, she enjoyed canning and always had a huge garden that produced lots of fruit and vegetables. She loved being in community and loved being patriotic.

Marge had been living at the Cache Valley Assisted Living in Providence, Utah for 2 1/2 years. She loved her time there and made many friendships that she cherished. Her family also made friends with the residents and staff that will never be forgotten and many memories that will be cherished. Almost every day while she was at Cache Valley Assisted Living she was so happy. The staff at Cache Valley Assisted Living always commented on how pleasant, thoughtful and happy she was.

We are so grateful for Cache Valley Assisted Living and those who helped to take care of her while she was there and all the staff.

She left a legacy for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to remember her.

The Family will have a private graveside service Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Providence City Cemetery.