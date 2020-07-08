Mayor Daines: community Fireworks shows and Cruise-In parade successful but more fire calls this past weekend

With many events in the valley being cancelled this summer because of COVID-19, Logan mayor Holly Daines said from all reports the scaled down Cruise-in parade was a success in many ways.

“Fortunately the sponsors came through and helped us cover some of those costs that the city normally incurs. I was actually out of town but I heard good things about it, people were socially distancing in their groups. Again it’s nice to have something people can do. We felt badly cancelling the 4th of July fireworks, the 24th, the pool(Logan Aquatic Center). I heard great things about the fireworks show that was put on. We’re actually going to reach out to the organizers because it spread things out,” Daines said.

With no city-sponsored Freedom Fire at USU this year, fireworks were held in Richmond, North Logan, Providence and Hyrum on that night. On KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday, Daines said she was pleased that others stepped up.

She said one concern her fire chief had with the big centralized fireworks show being cancelled was that people would do more of their own home fireworks and it would be much less controlled.

“That weekend, our fire department was very, very busy. We had a lot more calls than we normally do on the 4th, and it’s very dry and as people think about the 24th coming ahead, we looked at Saratoga Springs and down south where they had these fireworks-caused fires. We ended up hiring extra police officers, paid them overtime to work. Just to be in the bench areas and down west where we have the wildland interface.”

She said Logan city covers Providence with fire protection and there was a fire on the bench in some brush land. Fortunately the crews got their fast and were able to put it out. She pleads with residents to do fireworks only where its legal and easy to control as the 24th of July approaches.