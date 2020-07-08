New closing time to be set for Logan parks, cemeteries

A proposed amendment to the Logan municipal code will soon close city parks and cemeteries from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

LOGAN – Trespassing in Logan parks and cemeteries will soon be determined by the clock rather than a sundial.

During a marathon meeting on July 7, the members of the Logan City Council reviewed an amendment to the municipal code that will close city parks and cemeteries from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Doing this just makes sense,” said Russ Akina, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “The old ordinance was too susceptible to interpretation and too difficult to enforce.”

The current code governing city parks and cemeteries states that those facilities are closed between sunset and sunrise. That mandate will be replaced by the new ordinance when the measure comes up for a vote during the next council meeting on July 21.

The only exceptions to the new policy will be for individuals participating in or attending a city-sponsored activity or authorized by a city permit.

Individuals will also be allowed to pass through a park on a regularly-established walkway during hours of darkness.