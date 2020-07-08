Parry narrowly cinches Democratic nod in 1st District race

Darren Parry of Logan has won the Democratic nomination to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Congress.

SALT LAKE CITY – With ballot counts finally tallied from Box Elder and Summit counties, Darren Parry of Logan has won the Democratic nomination to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Congress. Parry’s margin of victory was slightly more than 400 votes.

Parry, a former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, bested rival candidate Jamie Cheek of Ogden in the mail-in primary balloting on June 30.

As of July 7, final ballot counts from all of the 10 counties in Utah’s 1st Congressional District gave Parry 51 percent of nearly 23,000 primary ballots cast, compared to 49 percent for Cheek.

Parry styled himself as a moderate Democrat during the two-month campaign leading up to the state primary, espousing many traditional Utah values along the way.

Democratic voters in the 1st Congressional District narrowly rejected Cheek’s more progressive agenda which included abortion rights, Medicaid for all, college loan forgiveness and other issues that would have aligned her with the far-left liberal wing of the Democrats in Congress.

Parry will now face off against GOP candidate Blake David Moore of Salt Lake City in the general election in November.