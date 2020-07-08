Utah State’s Savon Scarver recognized by College Football America Yearbook

Utah State's Savon Scarver (11) carries the ball on a kick return during the first half of the Frisco Bowl NCAA college football game against Kent State on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior wide receiver/kick returner Savon Scarver was named to the 2020 College Football America (CFA) Yearbook Group of 5 Preseason Starting Lineup, CFA’s version of a Group of 5 conference All-America Team, it was announced by the organization on Wednesday.

Scarver is one of six players from the Mountain West to be named to the list.

A consensus All-American in 2018 – just the third Aggie to ever earn that distinction – Scarver earned first-team all-MW honors as a junior in 2019 after leading the conference and ranking second nationally in kickoff returns for touchdown with two. The native of Las Vegas, Nev., was also first in the MW and 11th in the nation in kickoff return yards as he returned 22 kickoffs for 613 yards (27.9 ypr).

Scarver was named the MW Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance against Colorado State on Sept. 28, 2019, as he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in the Aggies’ 34-24 win over the Rams. He had another 100-yard kickoff return for touchdown in USU’s 36-10 win against Nevada on Oct. 19, 2019.

Scarver caught 24 passes for 271 yards on the season, including hauling in a career-high five receptions for a career-best 90 yards, in the Aggies’ 23-17 win at San Diego State on Sept. 21, 2019.

The winner of the Johnny “The Jet” Award as the top return specialist in the nation during the 2018 campaign, Scarver has five kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career, which is tied for the ninth-most in NCAA history, and second-most in MW history. He holds the school record with five kickoff returns for touchdowns (100, 100, 100, 99, 96), and is also third all-time in school history with an average of 28.3 yards per kickoff return as he has returned 70 kickoffs for 1,980 yards.

The honor is the second of the preseason for Scarver, who was named to the 2020 Athlon Sports Preseason all-MW first team earlier this summer.

Utah State went 7-6 overall in 2019, including a 6-2 mark in the MW to finish third in the Mountain Division. It was just the 26th time in school history that USU has won at least seven games, while its six league wins are tied for the sixth-most in school history. USU also played in its 14th bowl game in school history in 2019, including its eighth in the past nine seasons.

The Aggies are slated to open the 2020 campaign by hosting Washington State on Thursday, Sept. 3, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

About the 2020 College Football America Yearbook

The FBS section of the 2020 College Football America Yearbook features 89 pages of content including: National FBS preview, Dream Team and Group of 5 Starting Lineup; Preview of each FBS conference; Capsules for every FBS team, including 2019 results and 2020 schedules; Color photos throughout, including photos of every FBS stadium.

The College Football America 2020 Yearbook features more than 930 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II, and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes updates on club football, one-year postgraduate prep/sports academies, and Mexican college football, along with dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFA staff.

2020 College Football America Group of 5 Starting Lineup

Offense

QB – Brady White, Memphis, Sr.

RB – Jaret Patterson, Buffalo, Jr.

RB – Brenden Knox, Marshall, Jr.

WR – Austin Watkins Jr., UAB, Sr.

WR – Damonte Coxie, Memphis, Sr.

TE – Kylen Granson, SMU, Sr.

OL – Teton Saltes, New Mexico, Sr.

OL – Tommy Doyle, Miami (OH), Sr.

OL – Cain Madden, Marshall, Sr.

OL – Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force, Sr.

C – Noah Hannon, Appalachian State, Sr.

Defense

DL – Keion White, Old Dominion, Jr.

DL – DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky, Sr.

DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina, Sr.

DL – Dom Peterson, Nevada, Jr.

LB – Jordan Smith, UAB, Jr.

LB – Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan, Sr.

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy, Jr.

DB – Corey Straughter, ULM, Sr.

DB – Ja’Von Hicks, Cincinnati, Jr.

DB – Amechi Uzodinma II, Ball State, Jr.

DB – Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State, Jr.