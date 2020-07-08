August 31, 1998 – July 6, 2020 (age 21)

Vianca Zitlaly Viveros Cornejo, 21, passed away on July 6, 2020 in Logan, Utah.

She was born in the town of LaHuacana Mexico. She was born on August 31, 1998 the daughter of Salvador Viveros and Llanira Cornejo.

The relationship she had with her siblings was unmatched She set the example for her brothers, Taylor, Salvador Jr., Iian and also her sisters Morelia, and Itzany.

She love to play Sudoku, make-up and spending her time with her cousin Julissa.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park Utah. Then on Friday, July 10, 2020 there will be a church Service at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 725 South 250 East, Hyde Park, Utah at 10:00am with a viewing from 9:00am until the time of Service.

