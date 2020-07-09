601 new COVID-19 positives statewide, 21 in the Bear River District

LOGAN – The Utah Department of Health’s Thursday report indicates 601 positive COVID-19 cases statewide. The 21 new cases in the Bear River Health District include 11 in Cache County and 10 in Box Elder County.

To date, 1,795 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,582 in Cache County and 209 in Box Elder County plus four in Rich County. Among the district’s 1,795 total COVID positives, 1,227 are termed “recovered”, 1,135 in Cache County, 89 in Box Elder and three in Rich County.

There are currently five COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, all in Cache County.

Including the 601 new cases the state’s total caseload is 27,356 positive tests.

Including Thursday’s numbers, it has been 43 straight days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases a day in Utah.

There have been 388,733 Utahns tested for COVID-19.

There are four more COVID-19 deaths than Wednesday; all four were hospitalized when they died. A total of 205 Utahns have died from the disease.

Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 1,700. Right now, 177 positive COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

There are 15,661 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

From Idaho’s Wednesday night report there are 8,969 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths in the state. There have been 30 positive tests in Franklin County while there are still two positives in Bear Lake County and four in Oneida County.