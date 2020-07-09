February 10, 1923 – July 5, 2020 (age 97)

Evona Grace Bingham Stanger passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at McKay-Dee hospital after a fall. Her daughters were by her side.

She was born February 10, 1923, in her Hauser grandparent’s house in Trenton, Utah to Gilbert and Grace Hauser Bingham. She grew up in Cornish with her parents, three sisters and one brother. She graduated from North Cache High School, where she was a class officer. She was the Cache Valley Health Queen when she was 16.

She was married to Lyle Buxton for a short time. She met her husband, Kenneth Junior Stanger, on a blind date at the White City Ballroom. They were married May 26, 1950, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple. He died on June 24, 2011.

She and her husband were owners of Kent’s Shooters Supply. After they retired from the store, they traveled to all the states and many countries of the world. Her favorite country to visit was Sweden where they connected with Kent’s “Swedish family.” They were able to visit several times. She also has many fond memories and friends from the many Army reunions they were able to attend.

She was an active member of the LDS Church, serving as Primary president, stake Primary president, Relief Society president and in two stake Relief Society presidencies. She was also a volunteer at McKay-Dee Hospital for 45 years. She is an active member the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, where she served as captain for 16 years.

Her children and their spouses are Linda and Dennis Spencer, Jan and Chris Petersen and daughter-in-law Joyce Stanger. She has 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Kent, parents, son Randy, sisters Glenda Louder, Joye Nielsen and brother Blaine Bingham.

We would like to thank the staff at Seasons Assisted Living for the great care she received while she resided there.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 North Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid or a charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.