Headlining performers announced for Lyric tribute concert

Equity actors Eric Van Tielen (seated) and Eric Shorey will join 14 other veterans of the Lyric Repertory Company in the Second Annual W. Vosco Call Spotlight Concert and Memorial on Tuesday, July 14.

LOGAN – The Lyric Repertory Company has announced a line-up of crowd-pleasing veteran performers for their upcoming Second Annual Vosco Call Spotlight Concert & Memorial.

The virtual event, honoring the life and legacy of Cache Valley theatrical patriarch W. Vosco Call, will be presented virtually on the LyricRep’s YouTube page at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

In addition to memorial tributes and video clips highlighting the career of the theater company’s founder, the Vosco Call concert will also feature performances by 16 talented performers.

Leading off the Spotlight cast is local favorite Lee Daily, who has delivered standing ovation-worthy performers in numerous LyricRep and Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre productions. Those shows include “West Side Story”, “South Pacific” for UFOMT, “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” for the Lyric company.

The husband-wife team of Vanessa Ballam and Stephan Espinosa will also headline the memorial concert. They last performed together memorably in the UFOMT production of “Ragtime.”

Lyric veteran Tamari Dunbar will also perform. The Utah State University alumna has previously starred in LyricRep productions of “Sense and Sensibility,” “Grey Gardens,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Private Lies” and “Nunsense.”

Also in the line-up are Equity actors Eric Shorey and Eric Van Tielen, reprising the comic chemistry they brought to “Murder for Two” and “Mama Mia!” for the LyricRep.

Logan’s own Katie Francis will also perform. Francis evolved from an ingénue to a leading lady in LyricRep productions of “Big River,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Singing in the Rain,” “You Can’t Take It With You” and “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”

The hilarious Matt Mueller will also join the concert cast. The Equity actor was last seen leading the LyricRep production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

The concert line-up will also feature Madison Kisst, who has previously delivered unforgettable performances in “Sense and Sensibility,” “Macbeth,” “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “Mama Mia!” at the LyricRep.

Other performers will include Doug Baker, Cat Evangelho, Max Falls, Belen Moyano, Drew Nichols, Isaiah Reed and Luke Shepherd.

Memorials to Vosco Call by Lyric veterans and supporters will include tributes by April Audia, Colleen Baum, Cameron Blankenship, Richie Call, Jon Cranney, Colin Johnson, Adrianne Moore, Jason Spelbring, Paul Staheli, Bill Warren and Tom Worthen.

The Vosco Call Spotlight Concert will also be a fundraiser for the LyricRep, according to Richie Call, the company’s artistic director.

A native of Cache Valley, W. Vosco Call was one of the founding members of USU’s modern theatre arts program. He played an instrumental role in the acquisition and restoration of the Caine Lyric Theater in downtown Logan and also founded the Lyric Repertory Company in 1967. Vosco Call died in December 2019 at the age of 91.

All proceeds from the Vosco Call Spotlight Concert will benefit the operation of the LyricRep. Richie Call says that fans of the theater program will be able to make donations before, during and after the concert by accessing the Lyric Repertory Company’s webpage.

A hyperlink to the Vosco Call Spotlight Concert is also available on the LyricRep’s webpage.