Janet Kay “Jan” Talbert

April 15, 1944 – July 4, 2020 (age 76)

On Friday, July 4, 2020, Heaven gained another angel. Our mother and grandmother, Jan Talbert, died peacefully and is having a wonderful reunion with her husband, son, parents, and many other loved ones.

Jan was born on April 15, 1944 , in Washington, D.C. to Charles and Anne Parker.

She married Ken Talbert June 2, 1972, who preceded her in death in 2006. She lived in several places in the United States, however, she predominately lived in Idaho and Utah. Upon passing she resided in Logan, Utah.

Her parents, husband, and son, Edward Frederick Klenke IV, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters Sue Hansen ( Kent ) of West Haven, Utah, and Tami Parker ( Eric ) of Logan, Utah; four grandchildren, Grady Hansen, Marisa Hansen, Amya Parker, and Alivia Parker.

Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, 725 North 18th East Street, Mountain Home, Idaho on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11:00am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rost Funeral Home.