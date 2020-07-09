October 30, 1936 – July 5, 2020 (age 83)

Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend Margene Lindley Cox passed away peacefully in her home in College Ward, Utah on Sunday, July 5, 2020 due to complications of pancreatic cancer. After 83 beautiful years, Margene returned home to her loving Father in heaven surrounded by her family and her soulmate.

She is survived by her lifelong companion and partner, Duane E. Cox, her children Denise (Terry) Littledike, Camille (Dennis) Cowley, Michelle (Richard) Spuhler, Bryan (Kristin) Cox, Darren (Cassie) Cox, and Maleesa (Randy) Jacobsen, along with 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and her sisters Sharen Thompson and Karen Olsen.

Margene was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Leatha Lindley, her siblings Darlene Jorgensen, Merle Lindley, and Kathleen Petersen, and her granddaughter Olivia Cox.

Margene was born on October 30, 1936 to Thomas and Leatha Lindley and was witness to vast change in the world. She married the love of her life on June 26, 1953 and they spent 67 years creating a beautiful life, home, and family together.

Margene and Duane loved to travel together and they went on countless cruises and trips all around the world. They spent many wonderful years together and their love will live on as an example to anyone who was lucky enough to witness their bond.

Margene loved with all of her heart and she had many great friends and acquaintances who she treasured. She was a true entrepreneur and she founded and built Cox Honeyland and Gifts in 1989 with the help of her husband, children, and friends. She received many honors and recognitions for her professional achievements and was so proud of the business she built with her family and the opportunity to sweeten the lives of those around her. She was an active member in her local community, holding positions in a variety of committees and organizations.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she held many callings over the years and touched the lives of many people through her service.

For her family, she leaves a legacy of love and tradition. She is remembered for her lively spirit, her true honesty and wisdom, and especially her phenomenal cooking. No family party will ever be the same without her homemade rolls, cherry pies, and her making sure everyone eats more than their fill. While she will be missed, she will be remembered by each of us for her loving and sweet spirit, and we will always remember to find the beauty of life in her honor.

We would like to thank Misty at Atlas Home Health for her support and care during this time.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.