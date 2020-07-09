More CARES Act money being distributed to USU students

LOGAN – Fall classes start August 31 at Utah State University and more than 80 percent of them will have some sort of technology component with face-to-face and online formats.

Because of that, USU Vice President Robert Wagner said the school is making a second dispersement of CARES Act money to students to buy computers and high speed internet access.

“We understand that that comes at an expense,” he explained, “and so we want to make sure that this technology requirement is not going to prohibit students from being able to continue their education and be successful this fall.”

Students who received a CARES Act emergency grant for spring 2020 may still qualify for a fall 2020 CARES Act technology grant.

The federal government has specified that undocumented and international students are not eligible for CARES Act funds, so the university is providing a separate grant application to these students. It is funded to a great extent by generous donations from faculty, staff and friends of USU.

In the spring 2020, USU received $17,428,745 through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the U.S. Department of Education requires at least 50 percent be distributed directly to students whose lives have been disrupted and are facing financial challenges due to the pandemic.

There is more information on USU’s COVID-19 website.