July 31, 1983 – July 06, 2020 (age 36)

Timothy (TJ) Walton was born July 31, 1983 in Logan, Utah to Clyde and Tonya Walton. TJ passed away on July 6, 2020 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

TJ was an incredible man who worked hard for everything he had. TJ joined the Marine Corps right after High School and served a tour in Iraq during his military service. He truly loved the Marine Corps and was so proud to have been a part of the brotherhood.

After serving in the Marine Corps, TJ attended college at WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming. There he enjoyed building, working on, and painting cars. It was a true passion of his, and something he hoped to do as a job later in life.

He also loved anything that had to do with guns. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting for fun, and even building guns. He loved horses, country life and enjoying the mountains and outdoors. TJ truly loved to be in the woods, and it was always his passion to be outside.

TJ met the love of his life, Jade Stewart on December 3, 2011. They went on a blind date, and from that day on the rest was history. Jade and TJ were married August 24, 2013 in Tetonia, Idaho. They truly loved each other and enjoyed spending their time together.

After a long struggle with infertility TJ and Jade were blessed with their sweet baby girl, Adalyn May. TJ loved his baby girl more than anything in this world. He loved to sing with her, dance with her and tickle her. His little pumpkin was his world. When they found out they were having a baby boy recently, he was beyond thrilled. Even though Aiden Timothy hasn’t joined this world yet, his daddy loved him beyond measure as well, and was so excited to have his little boy. We know he will be with his beautiful family in spirit always.

TJ loved his family. They meant the world to him. He loved his mom, dad, sister, and brother beyond measure. He loved all his nieces and his nephew so much, and loved his in-laws and extended family. It was very important to him to have his family close and for them to know how much he loved and admired them.

TJ is survived by his wife Jade Walton, daughter Adalyn May Walton, unborn son Aiden Timothy Walton, father and mother, Clyde and Tonya Walton, his brother Leo (Koel) Walton, his sister Lexy (Garret) Henry, and in-laws Stacy (Cheryl) Stewart, Brandon (Jeneal) Stewart, Michael Stewart and James Higgins. He is also survived by nieces Autumn, Ayzlee, Zoie, and Giselle and his nephew Brantley.

TJ will be dearly missed by everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him. He will be loved and honored by his family forever.

There will be a visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 – 12:00 noon at the Tetonia LDS Church, 209 South Main Street, Tetonia, Idaho. Graveside services will follow in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 95.

