Travis John Crowther, 41 passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home.

Travis was born November 19, 1978 in Salt Lake City, Utah a son of Richard Lynn Crowther and Jill Banner Crowther.

He was raised in Brigham City and graduated from Box Elder High School, going on to attend BYUI graduating with his nursing degree.

Travis had worked at Autoliv, Proctor & Gamble prior to nursing. He worked at the Neuro Trauma ICU at the U of U Hospital. Travis received Nurse of the Year at the U of U in 2018 and received numerous awards in Nursing.

Travis married Aschli Taylor in Layton, Utah and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had two sons Cooper (12) and Bowen (10), they were later divorced.

He earned the rank of Eagle Scouts at the age of 14 and had served in the Bishopric while attending BYUI.

Travis enjoyed playing pool, golf, hunting, fishing, camping, spending time in the great “outdoors”, shooting and camping with his boys.

He was always driven to do his best. He excelled in baseball and anything that he did. He was very humble not wanting a lot of recognition for his accomplishments, extremely sensitive and caring, quiet and reserved, enjoyed a good time with his friends and a good prank and tease.

Surviving are his sons: Cooper Crowther and Bowen Crowther; parents Richard and Jill Crowther; grandparents: Sam and Jeri Banner; siblings: Jason Crowther, Wendy (Steve) Finley, Chad (Janae) Crowther and Tyler (Lisa) Crowther, 13 nieces and nephews and many other loving family members.

Preceded in death by his grandparents Everet and Lois Crowther.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. A visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:30am at the Mortuary.

The family requests that those attending follow social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC. A live stream of the service can be viewed here. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.