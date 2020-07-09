Verizon lists Logan in their top 10 of best small cities to start a small business

LOGAN – Verizon has published a list of their top 10 small cities to start a small business, with Logan coming in at number nine. They say that Logan has a 16% higher tax score than average, which gives way to more startups able to establish business. They also state that Logan’s average commute time is 41% lower than average and is 8% higher than average with residents who have at least a bachelor’s degree.

“Logan may be a quiet city that sits smack dab in northern Utah’s farmland,” the Verizon report states, “but its up-and-coming startup scene is anything but sleepy.”

Verizon says that they only looked into cities with populations between 50,000 and 75,000 people in their rankings to make sure that bigger cities wouldn’t interfere with their data. They also made sure that there were 25 or less non-farm businesses per 1,000 residents.

The data that went into the decision making were based on people over 25 years old with a bachelor’s degree, the number of minutes it takes to go to and from work each day within the city, income per capita, the number of ZIP codes within a minimum of 10 megabits per second for Broadband access, the percentage of loans per business, and the city’s tax score (determined by the Tax Foundation’s 2020 State Business Tax Climate Index for each state.)

Even though Logan was the only city from Utah in the top 10, other small communities from Utah and Idaho were also included in their top 50 rankings: Lehi at 22, Idaho Falls, Idaho at 29, Pocatello, Idaho at 35, South Jordan at 45 and Taylorsville at 48.