December 2, 1930 – July 6, 2020 (age 89)

Wanda Larsen Balls passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 6, 2020.

Wanda was born to Norman and Daisy Barker Larsen of Newton, Utah, on December 2, 1930. She was the fifth child of six children. She attended Newton Elementary School, Smithfield Junior High and graduated from North Cache High School in 1949.

Wanda was a cheerleader in the ninth grade, and she was an attendant in the Harvest Ball her junior year in high school. She was also a member of the royalty in high school. She was a member of the Smithfield Health Days royalty and in February of 1949 she was chosen Queen of the Newton Ward Gold and Green Ball.

Mom loved to dance. In her later teen-years she enjoyed many dances at the Mendon Ward church house. It was during her senior year of high school that she met the cutest boy, LuDean Balls. She said that he was the best dancer she had ever danced with.

After Dad swept her off her feet, she married him on June 3, 1949 in the Logan Temple. She moved from Newton to live her life in Hyde Park. There, LuDean and Wanda built a life for themselves on a dairy farm. Life for Wanda was centered around being a good homemaker and mother. Despite having diabetes and having been warned of not having any children, they had four that joined this happy union- Susan, Larry, Sharon, and Lisa.

Mom has been a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and has served in many organizations for the church. She has been in the Primary presidency, a Homemaking councilor in the Relief Society presidency, a cooking chairman and she had been a visiting teacher for more than sixty-one years. She and Dad were also the ward dance directors. Wanda served a full-time church mission with her husband at the Family History Center in Logan, Utah in 1989. Together they loved helping people search for their ancestors.

Wanda and LuDean had a great time being in the Good Sam’s Club. They enjoyed camping, and after Dad retired, they loved to travel.

Wanda’s one escape in life has been her monthly Pinochle Club. She met once a month for this social and she is the only original member to still be playing cards after 70 years. This has been one of her fondest things to do. Nothing would get in the way of club night.

Mom has been a great example to all her family. She was the angel who watched and cared for our dad during his time of illness. She was an excellent seamstress. She did many crafts and all her children and grandchildren have one of her afghans that she made for them. Even her great-grandchildren received a crocheted baby blanket when they were born. They will cherish this as they get older.

After Dad’s passing, Mom built a new home and moved to Logan where she lived by childhood friends from Newton. She lived there for ten years and now has resided at the Pioneer Valley Lodge for the past two years also enjoying her friend’s company.

Wanda is survived by her children; Susan (Richard) Hildreth, Larry (Carol) Balls, Sharon (Gary) Larsen, and Lisa (Jim) Kunsman. She has 19 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren: a posterity of 79. Wanda has one surviving brother, Don Larsen of Logan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LuDean, her parents, and four siblings: Russell, Harvey, Glen Larsen, and Daisy Del Eliason.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 12:30 – 1:00pm at the Hyde Park City Cemetery, 410 East Hyde Park Lane, Hyde Park, Utah for those who would like to attend. Due to COVID-19 and out of respect to those attending services, please wear a mask and remember social distancing guidelines.

Wanda will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Thank you to all who were kind and cared for our mother.

