A record-breaking 867 new COVID-19 positives found statewide; 6 hospitalizations in BRHD

LOGAN – It was another record-breaking report from the Utah Department of Health Friday when 867 positive COVID-19 cases were found in the state, 145 more than Thursday’s previous one-day mark.

That pushed the state’s seven-day rolling average to 622 a day just 24 hours after Governor Gary Herbert’s challenge to drop that average to 500 new cases a day by August 1.

At the same time there were more hospitalizations Friday, with 187 patients hospitalized currently.

There are 30 new cases in the Bear River Health District: 23 in Cache County and seven in Box Elder County.

To date, 1,825 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,605 in Cache County and 216 in Box Elder County plus four in Rich County. Among the district’s 1,825 total COVID positives, 1,303 are termed “recovered”, 1,204 in Cache County, 96 in Box Elder and three in Rich County.

There are currently six COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, five in Cache County and one in Box Elder County.

Including the 867 new cases the state’s total caseload is now 28,223 positive tests.

Including Friday’s numbers, it has been 44 straight days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases a day in Utah.

There have been 395,974 Utahns tested for COVID-19

There are two more COVID-19 deaths than yesterday and now 207 Utahns who have died from the disease.

Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 1,748.

There are 16,261 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

From Idaho’s Thursday night report there are 9,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths in the state. There have been 31 positive tests in Franklin County while there are still two positives in Bear Lake County and five in Oneida County.