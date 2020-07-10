Cloree Smedley Jensen, 96, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Bear Lake Skilled Nursing Facility. She was the second child of seven children born to Calvin Buck and Grace Ellen Smedley at Paris, Idaho.

After completing high school as salutatorian, she furthered her education at BYU and then accepted a teaching position at Fish Haven where she met and married Dewey Elwood Jensen July 14, 1945. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple January 1946.

In addition to raising a family, Cloree was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in a number of ward and stake callings over the years including temple officiator and as a missionary to Indiana and Georgia. Besides participating in DUP, serving on the 4-H fair judging committee and as an election worker, she was also a tour guide for a number of years at the Paris Tabernacle and hosted two exchange students.

Cloree is survived by her three children, D. Brent and Jerri Jensen of Nibley, Utah, Denise and Sidney Page of Shelley, Idaho and James W. and Setsuko Jensen of Fish Haven, Idaho; 11 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Darrell Smedley of Paris, Idaho; Tom Smedley of Island Park, Idaho; two sisters, Garna Arnell of Hood River, Oregon and Beverly Silvers of Ramona, California. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother James Joynes Smedley, and a sister Violet Jensen.

The family wishes to express appreciation not only for the condolences extended, but for the many kindnesses and neighborly acts extended to their mother during her declining years. They wish to thank the staffs of the Bear Lake Manor and the Bear Lake Skilled Facility for their excellent care.

A family only graveside service will be held for her Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Fish Haven Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Fish Haven, Idaho at 11:00am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.