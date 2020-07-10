Preston’s Rotary Club shooting for a July 24th Fireworks Spectacular

The annual Preston Rotary Club gathers for a recent meeting. The group has put on the Fireworks Extravaganza for decades.

PRESTON – The longstanding Preston Rotary Club’s Firework Spectacular will be held on Friday, July 24 at dusk with a few changes, said club president Rachelle Oliverson.

“If it rains, we will hold it on Saturday, July 25th,” she said. “This year’s fireworks show will go on without the ground displays and admittance to the rodeo grounds.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the club decided to forgo the fireworks ground display and a show featuring local talent as they have in years past.

“ACME Fireworks and Schreiber Foods of Logan are the two big sponsors that will make it happen,” Oliverson said. “We anticipate the program to last 25-30 minutes and it is free to the public.”

The Fireworks Spectacular will recognize frontline heroes.

“We will be recognizing anyone in public service including doctors, nurses, firefighters even grocery store baggers,” she said. “Anyone who works to make life better for all of us.”

This year people can watch from their homes, cars, anywhere they can be coronavirus safe. The Rotary Club is doing it as a service to the people who support Rotary and the community at large.

“We are accepting donations to help with our backpack program,” Oliverson said. “We will be picking up the supplies later on the is month.”

The local service club hopes the backpack program will be an annual event.

“There is a huge need in our community for supplies for underprivileged students,” she said. “Each of the schools and grades have a list of needed supplies.”

The Rotary Club will put together backpacks with needed supplies for each student.

“We are working with the Preston Education Foundation on this project,” Oliverson said. “One of the focuses of Rotary is education and we feel like we need to o help students learn.”

Throughout the month of July, the club will be collecting items for the backpacks. The second week of August during their regular meeting they will stuff the backpacks with supplies.

“We have more than 30 members at any given meeting,” she said. “Most of them are business owners so we have and active group.”