On July 7, 2020, Ralph Carter returned home to his Creator after fulfilling his responsibilities and obligations in this earthly life. He was a good, honest man who cared and sacrificed more for his friends and family than himself, and that is the greatest tribute we could give him.

He was born September 4, 1930, in Garland, Utah, to Lawrence James and LaVona Garn Carter into a family of five children – Doris Maisak (deceased); LaRene Maisak, Roy; Joanne Greer, Ogden; and Marian Anderson, (deceased).

Dad served in the National Guard for two years, one of which was in Korea. From his service, Dad developed a deep patriotism for America and the freedoms we enjoy and said he would do it again to keep America free.

Dad married the “love of his life,” Janet Nicholas, on September 1, 1954, in Tremonton, Utah. Mom preceded him in death on May 6, 2019. Out of that blessed union were born five children: Deborah Carter (Tony Pashko), Denver, Colorado; Paula (Kirk) Pace, Murray, Utah; Michelle Carter, Murray, Utah; Darwin (Lisa) Carter, Garland, Utah; and Barry (Amy) Carter, Garland, Utah, who gave them 18 wondrous and amazing grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren who were the delight of Grandpa’s life. He loved them, taught them all to drive on the farm and would do anything for them.

The family would like to thank Our House in Tremonton, Utah, for the care they gave Dad, and we would also like to thank the wonderful people of the Bear River Valley who stopped by to visit with Dad while he was there.

The family would also like to thank the amazing staff at the George E. Wahlen Veteran’s Home in Ogden, Utah, who treated Dad with exceptional, tender, loving care and loved Dad like family. They are all angels who walk the Earth! If Dad touched your life in some way and you’d like to honor him, in lieu of flowers, you can donate in Dad’s memory to the George E. Wahlen Veteran’s Home, 1102 North 1200 West, Ogden, Utah 84404 – 801-334-4300.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, there will be no public viewing or funeral, only a private family service for Dad’s children and grandchildren. It will be live streamed and can be viewed here as well as on Ralph’s obituary page on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10:00am or any time thereafter for 90 days. Interment in the Garland City Cemetery.

A special “thank you” to Joe and Josh Rudd of Rudd Funeral Home for their compassion, kindness and humor.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.