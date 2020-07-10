The Fair and Rodeo officials are moving forward despite pandemic

LaMont Poulsen has been rodeo chairman for the Cache County Fair and Rodeo for 18 years is standing with his horse on his Smithfield ranch. He and the other rodeo officials aremoving forward with this year's cowboy competition.

LOGAN – Yes, the 141st Cache County Fair and Rodeo is going to happen, said LaMont Poulsen the rodeo chairman. Banners are being put up all over the valley and the fair personnel are getting ready to host an event that will bring some sunshine into a virus infected world.

“We’ve had great support from the sponsors, the county and the rodeo committee to make it happen,” Poulsen said. “I think the community needs a rodeo.”

The PRCA Rodeo will be held Wednesday, August 5, through Saturday, August 8 starting at 8 p.m. every evening at the fairgrounds, located at 490 S. 500 W. in Logan. The fair will begin on Thursday, August 6.

Another day of rodeo competition was added to accommodate the larger than usual number of cowboys who came to Logan to compete.

“Because Preston decided not to hold theirs, everyone assumed everyone else was going to shut down,” Poulsen said. “Tremonton, Burley and Gooding are also moving ahead with their rodeos.”

Barrel racing was added to the Extreme Broncs on Wednesday evening to give more chances for participants to compete.

“We have some of the top cowboys in the country coming to our rodeo this year,” he said. “We have good prize money and there are lot of them out there because many of the rodeos have closed due to the virus.”

Poulsen said there are 275 cowboys coming so they needed to add an extra 20 hours of slack.

“J.J. Harrison, one of the top barrel-men and rodeo clowns in the country, has agreed to come this year,” he said. “Bar-T will provide the stock contractor this year.”

Poulsen said Bar-T is the best stock contractor around and they are all from Utah.

The Cache County Royalty contest was held on May 23 and this year’s Rodeo Royalty are Savannah Straatman, First Attendant; Aspen Hunter was crowned Queen; Kendyl Reeder was named Jr, Queen; Taya Hess was named Princess; and, Greenlee Christensen was named Jr. Princess.

The usual local entertainment is scheduled for the stage during the fair.

“We have Little Texas performing on Saturday night and the carnival and their rides will be back,” Poulsen added. “We are doing everything possible to make the fair and rodeo as safe for everybody who attends.

“We have talked to the Bear River Health Department people and told them to what level we are selling seats,” he said. “It is recommended people who attend the rodeo wear face masks.”

If people are inclined not to wear a mask, it’s okay. Masks are recommended, but are not mandated, so don’t get mad if someone sits next to you and they don’t have a mask, Poulsen said.

“If I was elderly with a health situation, I might not go sit int the stands with a bunch of people next to me,” he added. “The numbers in Cache Valley for the coronavirus are pretty low right now.”

Tickets will cost $12 for reserved and $17 for covered seating.