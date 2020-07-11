Gibbons promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Utah Farm Bureau Federation

The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says the uncertainty in Agriculture isn't good for the state's producers. Photo courtesy Utah Governor's Office.

RICHMOND – A Cache Valley dairyman and a Utah State University graduate is taking a high profile position with Utah’s largest Ag organization.

Spencer Gibbons was promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation. Gibbons spent the previous 17 years as the northern regional manager for the organization. In his new role, Gibbons will assume day-to-day management over operations and have a direct management function with staff.

Gibbons was raised in Lewiston on a multi-generational dairy farm and graduated from Utah State University earning a degree in Ag Business & Economics. He continued to work at the family dairy. He and his wife Krista live in Richmond, Utah and have four children.

“I look forward to this new challenge and am excited to see how we can further serve our members and connect all Utah families to the ‘Miracle of Agriculture’,” Gibbons said. “Our staff members are dedicated to the mission of the Utah Farm Bureau, and I’m confident we’ll continue to deliver premium services to our members.”

“We are excited to welcome Spencer in his new role with the Farm Bureau team,” said Dale Newton, Chief Executive Officer for UFBF. “He’s a quick learner and I’m confident he’ll deliver great work for our members.”

Gibbons began his new position on July 1, working alongside Newton and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Pratt as officers for the organization.

Utah Farm Bureau claims to be the largest general farm and ranch organization in Utah with more than 34,000 member families. Their mission is to inspire all Utah families to connect, succeed, and grow through the ‘Miracle of Agriculture.’

The Utah organization is affiliated with the American Farm Bureau Federation, the world’s largest general farm organization, with more than 6 million family members in throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.