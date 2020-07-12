632 COVID-19 positives in Saturday report; rolling average is high

FILE - An employee takes a sample to test a person for COVID-19 in a drive-thru testing facility Monday, April 6, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. The vast majority of people recover from the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

LOGAN – Utah’s seven-day rolling average for positive COVID-19 tests is 614 a day, so Saturday’s 632 positives is almost average.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert would say it’s too many. This week he set a goal to drive the daily average down to 500 cases by August 1.

With 9,378 Utahns tested the last 24 hours it pushed the total tests during the pandemic past 400,000 (405,352).

At the same time Saturday there were 203 Utahns currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic are 1,797.

There are 24 new cases in the Bear River Health District: 15 in Cache County and nine in Box Elder County.

To date 1,849 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,620 in Cache County and 225 in Box Elder County with four in Rich County. Among the district’s 1,849 positives, 1,346 are termed “recovered”, 1,244 in Cache County, 99 in Box Elder and three in Rich County.

There are now six COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, five in Cache County and one in Box Elder County.

With 632 new positives Saturday it pushed the state’s total caseload is now 28,855 positive tests.

Including Saturday’s numbers, it has been 45 straight days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases a day in Utah.

There were five more COVID-19 deaths since yesterday and now 212 Utahns who have died from the disease.

There are 16,897 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

From Idaho’s Friday night report there are 9,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths in the state. There have been 32 positive tests in Franklin County while there are still two positives in Bear Lake County and six in Oneida County.