Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ leadership ask Utah members to wear masks in public

Church house for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are being asked to wear face masks in public. The request came from the Church’s leadership in a letter sent Friday afternoon.

A portion of the letter stated: “we ask all Latter-day Saints in the Utah Area to be good citizens by wearing face coverings when in public. Doing so will help promote the health and general welfare of all.” It also expressed appreciation for members, who have worn face masks as they participate in worship services again.

The letter from the Utah Area Presidency said the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything experienced in the world in more than a century. The effects of the health crisis are escalating and being felt everywhere, including locally, where the Utah Department of Health has reported a continued record breaking increase in coronavirus cases throughout the state.

A paragraph of Friday’s letter said: “A growing chorus of medical authorities has confirmed that the simple wearing of a face covering when in public and when social distancing is not possible will significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The Church’s letter concluded by expressing gratitude for members efforts to care for their neighbors and others. It asked everyone to join in the “common purpose for the blessing and benefit of all.”

