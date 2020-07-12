Utah sees a slight dip in weekend COVID cases after record Friday

LOGAN – There were 632 positive COVID-19 tests reported in Utah Saturday and 629 Sunday making two straight days when the totals dropped after Friday’s single-day record of 867.

The Utah Department of Health also reported the state’s rolling seven-day average for positive cases is now 664 a day.

An average of 8,500 tests were administered Saturday and Sunday and it pushed the total tests during the pandemic past 400,000 (413,352).

For the tenth time in 11 days new cases statewide have surpassed 500 cases.

COVID deaths are up statewide; for the seven days from July 6 to July 12 there were 31 COVID deaths in Utah, including three Sunday. Now 215 Utahns have died from the disease.

Sunday there were 209 Utahns currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic are 1,824.

There were 31 new cases in the Bear River Health District Sunday (20 in Cache County and 11 in Box Elder County) and 24 Saturday (15 in Cache County and nine in Box Elder County.)

To date 1,880 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,640 in Cache County and 236 in Box Elder County with four in Rich County.

Among the district’s 1,880 positives, 1,390 are termed “recovered”, 1,282 in Cache County, 105 in Box Elder and four in Rich County.

There are now six COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, five in Cache County and one in Box Elder County.

The new COVID-19 totals from Saturday and Sunday leave the state’s caseload at 29,484 positive tests.

Including the two day weekend numbers, it has been 46 straight days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases a day in Utah.

There were eight more COVID-19 deaths during the weekend and now 215 Utahns have died from the disease.

There are 17,303 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 10,505 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths in the state. There have been 32 positive tests in Franklin County while there are still two positives in Bear Lake County and six in Oneida County.