September 11, 1985 – July 8, 2020 (age 34)

Ashley Lyn Madson Virgen was born at 9:42 am on September 11, 1985, at the Caribou Memorial Hospital, in Soda Springs, Idaho.

Ashley is the daughter of Brent Madson and the late Shauna Semrad Madson. Ashley lived in Ogden, Utah with her husband and three children. Jesus, Liliana 13, Fabian 11 and Elias 7. Ashley’s children were her whole world, her everything.

Ashley passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family at her home on July 8, 2020. Ashley loved spending her time with her family while cheering on her husband at the horse track. Ashley had a special talent of knowing what her family needed and making everyone feel loved and included.

She was very loving towards all of her nieces and nephews and adored them equally. Her infectious smile and everlasting laugh will always be remembered. Ashley had an amazing talent of turning that frown upside down with her laugh.

Ashley’s daughter Liliana remembers her mom by noting she was her best friend, a very sweet, and great person. Always putting the needs of others before herself. She always made sure I was fine on my worst days. She was always someone to count on when I had a problem or needed something.

Ashley enjoyed spending time with her family of Vera Cruz, Mexico. She always talked about her next trip and couldn’t wait to spend more time with them. Ashley loved and adored her mother and father-in-law very much.

Ashley’s wishes are for you to remember the fun times you had with her and not from a traditional viewing or graveside service. Ashley chose cremation because viewings were “just too sad”.

Ashley is survived by her father Brent (Flossie) Madson and by her siblings Heather Madson, Corrie and Jon Wolford, Joshua Madson, (the late) Justin Madson, Brady Madson, Chelsea Madson, Trevor Madson, Chelbie and Steven Pierce. Ashley is preceded in death by her mother; Shauna Semrad Madson and her grandparents; Paul and Carole Semrad, and Jack and Elaine Madson.

The Madson and Virgen family thank everyone for their outpouring of support. If you would like to send a floral arrangement you can have them delivered to 3551 Porter Ave, Ogden, Utah 84403.

A memorial account for Ashley’s family has been set up at Goldenwest Credit Union. Please make donations to Ashley L. Virgen and mail to PO Box 471, Paradise, Utah 84328.

We would like to thank the Horsley Funeral Home in Malad, Idaho for the amazing help and support on such a short notice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.