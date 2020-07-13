May 25, 1932 – July 10, 2020 (age 88)

Betty L. Casteel Mooney, 88 of Preston, Idaho was born May 25, 1932, in Ogden, Utah to Preston (Bill) Casteel and Louie Winn Casteel.

She married Eldridge Mooney in July 1950 and they were later sealed in the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Temple, in Ogden, Utah. They had 5 children.

Betty was a devout member of the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints. She loved the Church and spent much of her time serving in many capacities including Relief Society President in several wards, including helping to organize the first Relief Society in the Huntingdon branch in England.

Through her husband’s career, they lived in England, Spain, and Germany which she loved. She loved meeting people, her family was her life she enjoyed spending time with them. she enjoyed family gatherings and cooking for her family. She had 3 brothers and kept close to them throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers brought her so much joy.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Max) Seaman and a son, Scott (Kara) Mooney, 1 brother Robert (Sandy) Casteel, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, and lots of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three of her sons Mike, Lamar and Wayne, and two of her brothers Chuck and Jay.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. A viewing and visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston, Idaho.

