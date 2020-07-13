Clint Roger Humpherys passed away July 9, 2020 after a long, hard-fought battle with glioblastoma. Clint was born January 23, 1959 to Roger and Dona Humpherys of Paris, Idaho. Clint grew up in Paris and attended Bear Lake High School and graduated in 1977.

He married the love of his life, Michelle Joan Eborn, also of Paris, on January 14, 1983. They were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple on January 15, 1987. They were blessed with 7 children. Clint was a very loving and caring husband. He was always leaving notes around the house to remind Michelle how much she was loved. He traveled a lot for work and would bring her along with him. Together they were able to enjoy many experiences while traveling throughout the world.

Clint enjoyed the outdoors and spent a lot of time camping, hunting, fishing, and farming with his family. He learned, at an early age, the value of hard work and tried very hard to instill that into his children. He was a loving and devoted father.

When he wasn’t with his children working on projects or farming, he was chasing them all over supporting them with their sporting activities. He was always willing to come help rebound while you shot jumpers, or pitch you a few, or hit you some fly balls so you could get better at your chosen sport. He was always taking them with him for various farming activities to make sure they didn’t “sleep their life away” and that “those who dance must pay the fiddler”. He had those and many other fun sayings to justify keeping them busy and out of trouble.

He was very devoted to his family. Family always came first. He and Michelle never hesitated to travel to the many activities that their kids and grandkids were involved in. He was a fantastic grandfather and “Poppy” will always be remembered for taking the kids on rides on the four wheelers to the ice caves, or hike up to the spring, or just to go throw rocks in the water down by the creek. He was always wrestling and getting the little boys wound up and excited about something. He was also never without a treat to share with the grandkids or nieces and nephews.

Clint was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings including the bishop of the Paris Ward and a member of the high council. He and Michelle enjoyed attending the temple as often as they could. He touched many lives while helping serve the Lord. He was a great example of someone who lived what he believed. His testimony of the gospel was real and very strong and his family never doubted that he knew the gospel was true.

Clint worked at Beker/Nu-West/Agrium/Itafos for most of his adult life. He enjoyed working there and developed many close friendships. The family would like to give special thanks to his bosses and co-workers for the kindness they have shown to Dad and to our family throughout his illness and trials. We are very grateful for his many friends and family who came to visit during his illness and all of the love, prayers, kind words and thoughts that were passed along.

Clint is survived by his sweet wife Michelle, his children Casey (Mallory), Kym (Shaun) Allen, Cody (Danielle), Kyle, Kade (Blaine), Matthew and Hailey, and 11 grandchildren, and his siblings Debra (Kirk) Rich, Dale (Kalleen) Humpherys, Lori Mosbrucker, Chad (Jamie) Humpherys, and Lisa (Lyle) Bloxham. He is dearly loved as a husband, son, brother, father, grandpa, mentor, and friend, and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Dona.

A public viewing will be held Tuesday July 14, 2020 at the Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho from 6:00 – 8:00pm. To help keep everyone safe we are requiring that everyone wear a mask. A viewing for immediate family will be held prior to the funeral the morning of July 15, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:45am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Paris, Idaho. The funeral service for immediate family will follow at 11:00am and will be live-streamed on the Schwab-Matthews Mortuary’s Facebook page. Burial will be in the Paris Cemetery.

