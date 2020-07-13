November 7, 1927 – July 11, 2020 (age 92)

With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother and grandmother Elizabeth Marble Miller on July 11, 2020.

Born November 7, 1927, she was the beloved wife of Thomas Daniel Miller; the devoted mother of David Miller, Kathryn (Randall) Andersen, Daniel Miller, Kenneth (Terri) Miller, Phillip Miller, Marilyn Miller, Julie (Jerome) DiCarro, Bruce (Noeme) Miller, and Gary Miller. She also was the proud grandmother of twenty-four grandchildren, forty-eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was greeted on the other side by her devoted husband Thomas Daniel Miller; children, David, Kathryn, Daniel, and Marilyn; grandchild, Jamie Lynn Jorgensen; and two great-grandchildren Jaxon and Lincoln.

Elizabeth loved to square-dance in her younger years and was highly skilled with knitting needles, crochet hooks, and paint brushes. When not visiting with family you could always find her curled up on a couch, reading a book or watching the news, with her favorite four-legged friends, Maggie or Mimi by her side.

She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and unwavering dedication to her family, a strong faith in her Heavenly Father, and her beloved wooden fruit bowl.

Special thanks to Bruce Miller and Julie DiCarro for being her devoted care givers during the last year of her life.

Graveside services will take place Friday, July 17, 2020 beginning at 2:00pm at the Hyrum City Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah. A viewing will take place prior at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah from 12:30 to 1:30pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.