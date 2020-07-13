Intoxicated Smithfield man arrested and charged with allegedly trying to kill father with hatchet

Booking photo for Ethan Drake Mortensen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested and charged with allegedly trying to kill his father with a hatchet. Ethan D. Mortensen is in the Cache County Jail after officers arrested him last Thursday.

Mortensen was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing for the virtual hearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the arrest report, Smithfield City police officers were called to an apartment near 555 S 100 E in Smithfield on July 9.

A witness had called 911 reporting that he allegedly overheard Mortensen arguing with his father. The man watched as the argument turned physical and the suspect pulled a hatchet and knife out of a backpack.

The witness claimed Mortensen had been drinking heavily. As the fight continued, the suspect raised the hatchet over the victim, prompting the witness to intervene and tackle Mortensen.

The victim told officers that Mortensen went after him with the knife and hatchet, saying he was going to kill him. He tried to stop the suspect and received a laceration to his hand.

Officers found both weapons and took them as evidence. They also interviewed Mortensen, who allegedly admitted to “freaking out” because he was mad at his father.

During Monday’s arraignment, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Mortensen to be held in jail without bail, calling him a safety risk to the public and himself. She also assigned him a public defender and ordered him to appear again in court July 20.

Mortensen spoke only briefly, telling the court his employment history. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com