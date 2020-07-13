May 3, 1924 – July 10, 2020 (age 96)

Iva Lou Berger Balls, 96 passed away on July 10, 2020. Born May 3, 1924 to Emil and Florence Mair Berger, in Benson, Utah. She grew up on a Benson farm with her five sisters whom she loved dearly. Early life on a farm in the 1930’s meant you learned to work and work hard no matter how old you were. Her least favorite jobs were driving the Derek horse and tromping hay.

Iva Lou was married and sealed in the Logan Temple to her High School sweetheart, Clair Seamons Balls on December 1942. Clair always wanted to meet a particular girl who worked so hard in the hay field adjacent to his. Finally, one night at a dance in the Dansante in Logan, they met and were inseparable after that. Immediately after their wedding Clair was drafted into the Army and shipped off to San Antonio, Texas.

Iva Lou developed many talents at a young age. She was an outstanding seamstress, cook, and knitter. She enjoyed making and clothing countless porcelain dolls. Many people benefited from her generosity and talents over the years. Iva Lou was always a resource when it came to decorating for a ward party, building a float for a parade, or putting the final touches on the decorations for any activity.

Iva Lou’s crowning achievement was her loving care of her handicapped son, Ned. This was not easy during the 1950’s and 1960’s. No one understood or knew how to help her. In her own determined way, she served Ned’s needs for over 51 years. Not bad for a child that was not predicted to make it home from the hospital after he was born.

Iva Lou loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. She emulated his example of love in every aspect of her life. She served in many calling throughout the years. Her favorite calling was always serving in the Primary and teaching the youth.

Iva Lou was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clair, all 4 of her sisters, Ella, Gladys, Wanda, and Beth, her son, Ned, grandson, Danton, and after 96 years, just about everyone else she knew and loved.

She is survived by her son, Dan (Jan) Balls, grandsons, Brady (Jessica) Balls, and Ethan Balls, granddaughter, Danalin Preece, and five great-grandchildren: Taylor, Konnor, Baylee Preece, and Emily and Sadie Balls.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Autumn Care of Hyde Park and Hospice 4 Utah for their loving care. To all her relatives, neighbors, and friends who spent many hours in showing kindness and service to our Mother, we thank you with all of our hearts.

A graveside celebration will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Hyde Park Cemetery, 425 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah. Due to COVID-19 and out of respect for those attending the services, please wear a mask and remember social distancing guidelines.

Iva Lou always contributed to the LDS Humanitarian Fund throughout her life so in lieu of flowers, please donate to this cause or a charity of your choice.

The services will be broadcast via Zoom. A meeting ID and Password will be published here prior to the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.