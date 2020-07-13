October 24, 1958 – July 11, 2020 (age 61)



Joanie Marie Reeder, 61, of Malad City, Idaho passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of July 11, 2020, surrounded by her children, and loving husband. This is following a long and fearless fight with Ovarian Cancer.

Joanie was born on October 24, 1958 in Peoria, Illinois, and was raised in Garland, Utah. Joanie is the daughter of Robert and Imogene James and graduated from Bear River High School in 1976.

Joanie married the love of her life, Ceylon Reeder, on August 15, 1979 in Tremonton, Utah. They were later sealed as a family in the Logan Utah, LDS temple on April 12, 1996.

Joanie was a stay-at-home mom and also ran a daycare out of their home. She had the opportunity to help raise/babysit a countless number of kids in the Malad Valley.

Joanie and Ceylon raised three beautiful children Jim, Jennifer, TJ and are loving grandparents to eleven grandchildren. Joanie cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Joanie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she had been active in Sunday School, and Relief Society.

She was also a proud member of the Malad Fire Department Hot Ladies for 34 years.

Joanie was kind to everyone she met, had a positive attitude, big smile, and beautiful and addictive laugh. Joanie will be remembered as a fun-loving bright shining light to her children and grandchildren whom she loved.

Left to cherish Joanies’s memory is her husband Ceylon; children, Jim (Alica), Jennifer and TJ (Candice); 11 grandchildren, Landon, Hazlee, Chloe, Tate, Tinley, Mckinley, Kayanna, Ashlynn, Ryker, Kannen, and Kole; along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Imogene James, and her sister Heidi.

Joanie’s family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, oncologists, surgeons and hospice nurses who worked so hard to help her. Also a huge thanks to the Malad Fire Department, Malad Gun Club, Malad 4th Ward Members and this great community for all the love, support and being so generous in our time of need.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00am in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, in Malad, Idaho. There will be a family gathering from 10:00 – 11:00am prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, an account at Ireland Bank has been set up to help with funeral expenses, donations would be appreciated.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.