Lewiston man sentenced to jail for mail theft and burglary

LOGAN — A 52-year-old Lewiston man has been sentenced to more jail time for multiple mail thefts and burglary crimes. Travis D. Goodwin apologized for his actions before a judge threatened to send him to prison if he’s arrested again.

Goodwin was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to theft, a second-degree felony; two counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card, forgery, burglary, and mail theft, all third-degree felonies.

Goodwin told the court he was a drug addict and tired of living the type of lifestyle he had. He also said he was sorry for all of the trouble he had caused the court and law enforcement.

On January 9, deputies received a report of an individual tampering with mailboxes. Several Cache County residents reported seeing a man driving away in a green Jeep Grand Cherokee in the Smithfield City area.

Deputies were able to stop a vehicle matching that description in Richmond and took Goodwin into custody.

Detectives later learned that Goodwin had stolen mail from numerous mailboxes as well as burglarizing several storage units in North Logan. The victims in those cases were contacted and able to identify their property that was in the defendant’s possession.

In March, Goodwin was released from jail after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing. Weeks later however, he was arrested again on a similar crime of mail theft.

During Monday’s sentencing, Judge Brian Cannell ordered Goodwin to serve 330 days in jail but gave him credit for the 158 days already served. He also sentenced him to complete treatment while incarcerated and then be placed on probation.

Judge Cannell said Goodwin had one last chance to avoid going to prison. He said the defendant had violated and interfered in the lives of too many victims. He threatened to send him to prison if he broke the law again.

