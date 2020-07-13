Lola Romer Ravsten, our wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, at 80 years old, passed away peacefully at her favorite place in the world… her home. She was surrounded by family, friends, and her sweet caregiver and eternal companion Clinton (Tip) Ravsten.

Lola was born to Merlin J. Romer and E. Margrette Marble in the Tremonton Hospital on June 19, 1940. She was the first of 6 daughters. Lola loved people! She “gabbed and laughed with everyone she met.” She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling, but the things she loved to do most were farming and ranching with her Dad, and spending time with her family.

The Romer family relied on her as the oldest, and they learned quickly that she was more than capable of taking the lead. With her father and family, Lola assisted in running a successful farming and ranching operation collectively with hard working, loyal, and driven sisters.

Lola also worked at the local meat packing plant (Palmer Packing), and ran a successful cleaning business for many of the local people. She took pride in her work and people knew that about her. She cherished each of her friendships very much and was a loyal and loving person.

Lola had more pride for family than anyone you could meet! She loved her husband more than anything. She loved traveling and spending time with him, and she simply wanted to just go along for the ride. She loved her children, her grandsons, and her great-grandchildren more than words can express. She never missed a birthday, and she never stopped bragging about all of them!

In 1993 the family purchased Harris Market. It was then that Tip and Lola, along with their daughter and son-in-law Diana and Gary Harris, gained a new family… The Harris Market Family! Each person of the market family was and is family, and must know that they were very dear to Lola.

Lola loved the gospel, her associations in the Care Center branch, her ward relief society, and most importantly, Lola loved her calling to serve and minister to those around her. On November 6, 1999, Lola was sealed for time and all eternity to her eternal companion Clinton (Tip) Ravsten, and sealed as a family with her surviving daughter Diana Harris, and her deceased son (Leslie Ravsten).

Lola is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clinton (Tip) Ravsten, her daughter Diana Harris and son-in-law Gary Harris. 4 Grandchildren; Josh (Sheridan) Harris of St. George, Utah, Jeff (Tricia) Harris of Anchorage, Alaska, Tipper (Nikki) Harris of St. George, Utah, and Scott Harris of St. George, Utah. 12 Great-grandchildren; Remington, Kennedie, Halle, Raegan, Blair, Harper, Hoyt, Hayes, Lexi, Ravsten, Link, and Finn. 3 Sisters; Linda (Buck) Conder, Merle Romer, and Iva (Neil) Owen. She was preceded in death by her son Leslie Merlin Ravsten and two sisters, Vickie Anderson and Mary Anderson.

A special thanks to the remarkable people of the CNS home health care and hospice staff for taking care of Lola.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund.

Our goal is to keep everyone safe. The Rudd Funeral Home has offered the service of streaming for those that want to attend virtually. Streaming can be found here the afternoon following the funeral service. The funeral is for close friends and family only.

Funeral Services and Viewing: Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Riverview Ward house located at 10750 North Highway 38, Deweyville, Utah. The viewing will be from 10:00 – 11:30am, and the Funeral will be at 12:00pm. (Family and Close Friends Only.) Interment will be at the Tremonton, Utah cemetery.

A special thanks to Rudd Funeral Home for their compassion, kindness and humor!

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rudd Funeral Home.