Monday marks a 3rd straight day of declining COVID cases in Utah

LOGAN – Monday’s report of 546 positive COVID-19 cases in Utah marks the third straight day of declining numbers toward Gov. Gary Herbert’s goal of 500 positives or fewer a day by August 1.

With Monday’s new numbers from the Utah Department of Health, the caseload during four months of the pandemic grew to 30,030. Also, with 5,277 new tests since yesterday the new grand total is 418,335 lab tests.

However, the rate of tests with positive results has held steady at just over 10 percent.

There are 11 new cases in the Bear River Health District Monday (10 in Cache County and one in Box Elder County).

To date, 1,891 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,650 in Cache County and 237 in Box Elder County with four in Rich County.

Among the district’s 1,880 positives, 1,413 are termed “recovered”, 1,300 in Cache County, 110 in Box Elder and three in Rich County.

There are still six COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, five in Cache County and one in Box Elder County.

Monday there are 207 Utahns currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic are 1,850.

With 26 new hospital admissions on Monday, there have now been 433 COVID-19 patients hospitalized the last 14 days, the highest two-week period since the start of the pandemic.

With Monday’s state numbers included, it has been 47 straight days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases a day in Utah.

There one more COVID-19 death the last 24 hours and now 216 Utahns have died from the disease.

There are 17,728 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 10,902 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths in the state. There are still 32 positive tests in Franklin County with two positives in Bear Lake County and now seven in Oneida County.