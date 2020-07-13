June 12, 1940 – June 20, 2020 (age 80)

Sandy Goodpaster, 80, born June 12, 1940, in Bloomington, Illinois, passed away peacefully June 20, 2020, in Logan Utah.

Her husband Douglas Goodpaster of Dallas, Texas, predeceased her. She is survived by her sister Donna Gordon of Logan, Utah, son Brad Goodpaster of Sherman, Texas, and her daughter Robin Sturdivant of Dallas, Texas.

Sandy graduated from Illinois State University in Physical Education. She taught at Stephen C. Foster Elementary and Fair Park Elementary in Texas. She also worked in the area of Parks and Recreation. Sandy was a volunteer for the Sherman Texas Community Players and Grayson County Homeless Shelter.

In her early years she loved playing women’s softball and bowling with her friends. She was an avid collector of cactus and succulents. Sandy and her sister traveled together to many interesting destinations. Her favorite trip was to Alaska.

She also loved watching sports on TV and was a great fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Sandy was one of a kind and enjoyed making people laugh. She will be missed.

Those who wish to remember Sandy in a special way may make donations in her memory to Terrace Grove Assisted Living.