Trenton man accused of raping teen girl arraigned in court

Booking photo for Uriel Maldonado-Guadarrama (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Trenton man suspected of raping a teenage girl has made his first appearance in court.

Uriel Maldonado-Guadarrama was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing with his attorney by web conference. He previously was charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony.

Prosecutors filed charges against Maldonado-Guadarrama in April after Cache County Sheriff’s deputies received report of an incident that allegedly occurred on the evening of March 25. The suspect and the alleged victim were apparently acquaintances and attending a party together.

The girl told deputies that she consumed a lot of alcohol earlier in the evening. Maldonado-Guadarrama told her, he would take care of her and put her to bed. He then allegedly took her into a bedroom at the residence and raped her while she was partially inebriated.

Investigators questioned Maldonado-Guadarrama. He cooperated with the investigation, admitted to the rape, and expressed remorse for what had happened.

The case has been delayed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Monday’s initial court appearance, defense attorney Greg Law said he was going through evidence in the case with prosecutors. He asked for a few more weeks to gather more information from the arresting deputy.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Maldonado-Guadarrama to appear again in court August 3. He also prohibited him from having any contact with the alleged victim.

Court records show, Maldonado-Guadarrama was arrested March 12 for failing to appear in court. A judge had previously issued a warrant for driving on a suspended license and other traffic offences.

