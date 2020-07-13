Utah State football adds transfer Jason Shelley

Utah quarterback Jason Shelley (15) scores against California in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head football coach Gary Andersen announced Monday the addition of Jason Shelley to the Aggie football program. Shelley, an incoming junior, is cleared for immediate eligibility with two years of remaining competition.

Shelley, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound quarterback spent the past three seasons at Utah, where he redshirted in 2017 and played in 19 games the past two years, which included five starts. Overall, he produced 1,428 yards of total offense as a Ute with 1,205 passing yards and 223 rushing yards.

Prior to Utah, Shelley was ranked as the 12th-best dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247Sports and 27th by ESPN at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. During his senior season, he passed for 2,975 yards (195-of-306) and 24 touchdowns, and rushed 180 times for 629 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a junior, he threw for 3,716 yards (233-of-371) and 39 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,661 yards (295 attempts) and 21 touchdowns. And during his sophomore season, he had 2,081 yards passing and 21 touchdowns and 873 yards rushing with 13 touchdowns.

